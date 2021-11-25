Decentr (DEC) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Decentr (CURRENCY:DEC) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One Decentr coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentr has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Decentr has a market cap of $12.94 million and $506,512.00 worth of Decentr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $213.48 or 0.00362591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00046231 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008841 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.39 or 0.00241853 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00012805 BTC.

Decentr Coin Profile

Decentr is a 240000000 coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Decentr’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,768,535 coins. Decentr’s official Twitter account is @daricocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentr’s official website is decentr.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Darico Coin is a utility token that’s been designed specifically to empower people by providing them with professional and user-friendly investment tools that enable holders to make informed cryptocurrency investment decisions. Holders of Darico Coin will receive exclusive access to the entire Darico ecosystem, including the wallet, terminal, liquidity pool, Index Fund, debit card, and exchange. The Darico ecosystem solves the information challenge by giving DEC holders the tools they need to access trusted sources of information. Because Darico constantly surveys and analyses the crypto landscape, its users will be assured that they’re receiving the best possible and most timely information available. Darico users will also gain access to its unique range of products that make up its ecosystem; the Darico wallet, terminal, index fund, debit card and exchanges. “

Buying and Selling Decentr

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentr using one of the exchanges listed above.

