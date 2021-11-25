DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPY) Announces Dividend of $1.13

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.1259 per share on Monday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th.
OTCMKTS DCCPY remained flat at $$41.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. DCC has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $41.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.50.
About DCC
