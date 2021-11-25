David S. Rosenblatt Acquires 22,500 Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CEO David S. Rosenblatt purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DIBS stock opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.52. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,294,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,991,000. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,986,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,815,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,201,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after buying an additional 441,026 shares during the period. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIBS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1stdibs.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 1stdibs.Com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

