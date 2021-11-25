David A. Ramsay Acquires 90,000 Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director David A. Ramsay acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Savara stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. Savara Inc has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $3.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 32.56, a quick ratio of 32.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Savara alerts:

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Savara by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.