DAO Maker (DAO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10.48 Million

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $332.94 million and $10.48 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.27 or 0.00009121 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00067625 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00071951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00087885 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,290.87 or 0.07424436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,991.36 or 1.00341597 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,989,750 coins and its circulating supply is 63,158,946 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker's total supply is 274,989,750 coins and its circulating supply is 63,158,946 coins. DAO Maker's official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

