Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danimer Scientific Inc. is a bioplastics company. It is focused on the development and production of biodegradable materials. Danimer Scientific Inc., formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DNMR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen started coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of DNMR stock opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.36. Danimer Scientific has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $66.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of -0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average is $18.94.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $460,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNMR. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth about $2,109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth about $4,150,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 144.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 26,766 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth about $238,000. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

