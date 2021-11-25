Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Issues Earnings Results

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Dada Nexus updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of DADA stock opened at $23.61 on Thursday. Dada Nexus has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $61.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dada Nexus stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,476 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Dada Nexus worth $5,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DADA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.12.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.