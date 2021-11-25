D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Shares Down 9.5% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) dropped 9.5% on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.86. Approximately 37,891 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 952,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

The company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($1.58).

HEPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.66.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter valued at $50,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company Profile (NASDAQ:HEPS)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

