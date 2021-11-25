CUTcoin (CUT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $262.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 25th. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $41.53 million and approximately $262.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.95 or 0.00202358 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00036359 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.60 or 0.00754675 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00015926 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00079088 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 154,619,451 coins and its circulating supply is 150,619,451 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

