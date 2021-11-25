Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.60 Billion

Brokerages expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) to post $2.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.64 billion. Cushman & Wakefield reported sales of $2.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full year sales of $9.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.47 billion to $9.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.85%. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CWK shares. Raymond James raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

In other news, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $194,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 48,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $917,590.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,083. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,421,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,817 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 212.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,155,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,488 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 1,039.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,823,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $19.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 59.39, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $13.89 and a 52-week high of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

