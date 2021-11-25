CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CureVac B.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company’s lead clinical programs include CV8102. CureVac B.V. is based in Germany. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CureVac in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

NASDAQ CVAC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.92. 342,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,716. CureVac has a 1-year low of $35.05 and a 1-year high of $151.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CureVac by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,711,000 after buying an additional 54,634 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 5,379.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,030,000 after purchasing an additional 468,027 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 441.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,000 after purchasing an additional 342,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 243,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 107,363 shares during the last quarter.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

