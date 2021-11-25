Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,052 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mercury General during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Mercury General by 10.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mercury General by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Mercury General by 95.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mercury General during the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. 39.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $52.31 on Thursday. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $44.24 and a 1 year high of $67.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.28.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). Mercury General had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $975.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

