Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 23,424 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ferro were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ferro by 2,141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,904,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,850 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter worth $8,834,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Ferro by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 113,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferro by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 28,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Ferro during the 1st quarter worth $3,001,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferro alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of FOE opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97. Ferro Co. has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 13.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferro Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.