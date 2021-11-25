Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 8,307 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,078 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,307 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 392.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentherm stock opened at $89.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.53. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.36. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $55.53 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on THRM shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.14.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

