Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 11,599 PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMVP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,433 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,643,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,127,000 after purchasing an additional 707,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,525,000 after purchasing an additional 492,261 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,664,000 after acquiring an additional 375,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 132.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 461,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after acquiring an additional 263,491 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.97 on Thursday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $63.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.83.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PMVP. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 13,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $397,651.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,275 shares of company stock worth $3,489,772 over the last 90 days. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

