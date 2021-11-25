Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 119.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

HLIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,800 shares of company stock worth $995,542. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HLIO opened at $108.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.25. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $114.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. Helios Technologies’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.