Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $367,000 in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,267,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,162,000 after purchasing an additional 421,801 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 38.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,100,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,529,000 after purchasing an additional 859,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,069,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,873,000 after purchasing an additional 111,659 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 13.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,999,000 after purchasing an additional 184,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 13.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 933,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,185,000 after purchasing an additional 108,451 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SGRY opened at $45.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 3.00. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

