CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Holdings Lowered by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) by 63.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 125,186 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.08% of CTI BioPharma worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in CTI BioPharma by 133.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the second quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

CTIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of CTI BioPharma stock opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $226.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $4.13.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

