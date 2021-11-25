CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes Sells 9,522 Shares of Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 9,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.69, for a total value of $1,320,606.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CSWI opened at $135.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.69. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.90 and a twelve month high of $145.50.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in CSW Industrials by 47.9% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 551,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,292,000 after purchasing an additional 178,410 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in CSW Industrials by 72.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 415,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,246,000 after purchasing an additional 175,112 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in CSW Industrials by 12.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 885,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,929,000 after purchasing an additional 99,079 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CSW Industrials by 8.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 960,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,798,000 after purchasing an additional 70,859 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CSW Industrials by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,224,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,084,000 after purchasing an additional 61,729 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barrington Research cut their target price on CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.