CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Receives $126.00 Average PT from Analysts

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSLLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised CSL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CSL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Get CSL alerts:

OTCMKTS:CSLLY traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.00. 30,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,599. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.34. CSL has a 52-week low of $94.05 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.