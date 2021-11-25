Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 42,127 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 62.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 42,127 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Mastercard by 137.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 105.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its stake in Mastercard by 20.7% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 120,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,868,000 after acquiring an additional 20,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.57.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 374,646 shares of company stock worth $127,575,078 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $340.00 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $312.38 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $348.01 and a 200 day moving average of $359.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

