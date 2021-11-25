Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 83.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,947,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,781,350,000 after buying an additional 549,700 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,647,873,000 after buying an additional 358,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 80.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 699,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,913,000 after buying an additional 310,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Melius raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.06.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $1,334,992.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $325.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $303.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.32. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $247.41 and a one year high of $334.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

