Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,470 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $562,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $208.47 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $220.24. The firm has a market cap of $181.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

Several research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.16.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

