Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 48,194 Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 313.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,545 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,194 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSAC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 234,918.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 599,042 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 199.1% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 37,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 24,798 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter worth $652,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 2.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 112,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 5.7% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 23,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. 8.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSAC opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.26.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

