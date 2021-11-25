Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$5.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 18.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cronos Group to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cronos Group to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “ouperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.81.

Shares of TSE CRON opened at C$6.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of C$5.80 and a 52 week high of C$20.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

