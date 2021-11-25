Critical Survey: O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) and Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR)

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) and Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for O2Micro International and Ichor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score O2Micro International 0 0 0 0 N/A Ichor 0 0 5 0 3.00

Ichor has a consensus target price of $60.60, suggesting a potential upside of 22.03%. Given Ichor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ichor is more favorable than O2Micro International.

Volatility and Risk

O2Micro International has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ichor has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares O2Micro International and Ichor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets O2Micro International 13.68% 15.17% 12.51% Ichor 6.50% 18.84% 10.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares O2Micro International and Ichor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio O2Micro International $78.33 million 2.01 $6.13 million $0.44 12.57 Ichor $914.24 million 1.54 $33.28 million $2.45 20.27

Ichor has higher revenue and earnings than O2Micro International. O2Micro International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ichor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.9% of O2Micro International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Ichor shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of O2Micro International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Ichor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ichor beats O2Micro International on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management. The company was founded in April 1995 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

