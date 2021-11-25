Critical Survey: Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (HSBI) versus Its Rivals

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS: HSBI) is one of 118 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Heritage Southeast Bancorporation to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Competitors 395 1666 1404 87 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 1.94%. Given Heritage Southeast Bancorporation’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Southeast Bancorporation $73.92 million $4.44 million 16.04 Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Competitors $833.66 million $84.32 million 14.98

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation. Heritage Southeast Bancorporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Southeast Bancorporation’s competitors have a beta of 0.61, suggesting that their average stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 15.53% N/A N/A Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Competitors 19.72% 8.46% 0.96%

Summary

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation competitors beat Heritage Southeast Bancorporation on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. It operates through a network of 22 branches. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

