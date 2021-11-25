Critical Review: MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) versus Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.5% of Fiserv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Fiserv shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fiserv and MGT Capital Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiserv 8.23% 11.01% 4.77% MGT Capital Investments -233.62% -378.92% -85.16%

Volatility and Risk

Fiserv has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 3.38, suggesting that its stock price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fiserv and MGT Capital Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiserv $14.85 billion 4.41 $958.00 million $1.93 51.46 MGT Capital Investments $1.44 million 9.44 -$3.89 million N/A N/A

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than MGT Capital Investments.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Fiserv and MGT Capital Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiserv 0 6 14 0 2.70 MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fiserv presently has a consensus price target of $125.88, indicating a potential upside of 26.76%. Given Fiserv’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fiserv is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Summary

Fiserv beats MGT Capital Investments on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts. The Payments and Network segment provides financial institutions and corporate clients around the world with the products and services required to process digital payment transactions. The company was founded by Leslie M. Muma and George D. Dalton on July 31, 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, WI.

MGT Capital Investments Company Profile

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in bitcoin mining business. It owns and operates Bitmain Antminer S9 Bitcoin mining rigs and graphics processing unit-based Ethereum miners. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

