Critical Review: Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) and California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) and California Resources (NYSE:CRC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Genel Energy and California Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genel Energy N/A N/A N/A California Resources 241.65% 397.26% 130.91%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Genel Energy and California Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genel Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A California Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

California Resources has a consensus target price of $54.33, indicating a potential upside of 27.60%. Given California Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe California Resources is more favorable than Genel Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of California Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genel Energy and California Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genel Energy $159.70 million 3.25 -$416.90 million N/A N/A California Resources $1.56 billion 2.20 $1.77 billion $5.15 8.27

California Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Genel Energy.

Summary

California Resources beats Genel Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the Production and Pre-production segments. The Production segment comprises the producing fields on the Tawke PSC, the Taq Taq PSC, and the Sarta PSC. The Pre-production segment includes the discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC, and the Miran PSC. The company was founded by Nathaniel Philip Victor James Rothschild, Anthony Bryan Hayward, Julian R. Metherell, and Tom James Daniel on April 1, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.1 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 442 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility, other third parties, and the grid. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.

