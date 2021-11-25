Critical Contrast: State Street (NYSE:STT) and Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) and State Street (NYSE:STT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hancock Whitney and State Street’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Whitney $1.38 billion 3.30 -$45.17 million $4.84 10.87 State Street $12.08 billion 2.97 $2.42 billion $6.79 14.47

State Street has higher revenue and earnings than Hancock Whitney. Hancock Whitney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than State Street, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hancock Whitney and State Street, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock Whitney 0 1 2 1 3.00 State Street 0 5 8 0 2.62

Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus target price of $51.75, suggesting a potential downside of 1.65%. State Street has a consensus target price of $101.15, suggesting a potential upside of 2.95%. Given State Street’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe State Street is more favorable than Hancock Whitney.

Profitability

This table compares Hancock Whitney and State Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Whitney 31.60% 12.59% 1.27% State Street 21.27% 11.13% 0.83%

Dividends

Hancock Whitney pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. State Street pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Hancock Whitney pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. State Street pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. State Street has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. State Street is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Hancock Whitney has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, State Street has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.8% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of State Street shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of State Street shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Gulfport, MS.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics. The Investment Management business provides services through State Street Global Advisors, which provides a broad array of investment management, investment research and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds and other sophisticated investors. It offers strategies for managing financial assets, including passive and active, such as enhanced indexing, using quantitative and fundamental methods for both the U.S. and global equities and fixed-income securities.

