Critical Comparison: Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) and PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC)

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) and PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vascular Biogenics and PureTech Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics 0 0 4 0 3.00 PureTech Health 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vascular Biogenics presently has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 161.36%. PureTech Health has a consensus target price of $74.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.11%. Given Vascular Biogenics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Vascular Biogenics is more favorable than PureTech Health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.2% of Vascular Biogenics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of PureTech Health shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vascular Biogenics and PureTech Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics -3,546.69% -69.23% -53.62% PureTech Health N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vascular Biogenics and PureTech Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics $920,000.00 149.14 -$24.23 million ($0.51) -4.31 PureTech Health $11.77 million 106.36 $5.99 million N/A N/A

PureTech Health has higher revenue and earnings than Vascular Biogenics.

Summary

PureTech Health beats Vascular Biogenics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications. The company was founded by Dror Harats and Jacob George on January 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions. It also provides hematopoietic stem cell based therapies to treat hematological malignancies; a voice-based technology platform to measure health when a person speaks; and a technology platform for the oral delivery of biologics, vaccines, and other drugs. In addition, the company is developing LYT-100, an oral small molecule drug candidate to treat lymphedema, and other lymphatic flow disorders; LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody to target galectin-9; LYT-210, a IgG1 monoclonal antibody; Glyph, a synthetic lymphatic targeting chemistry platform; milk exosome-based technology to enable the oral administration of macromolecule therapeutic payloads; and meningeal lymphatics platform to treat Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. PureTech Health plc has collaboration and license agreements with Boehringer Ingelheim International GMBH; Roche Holding AG; Eli Lilly and Company; Imbrium Therapeutics L.P.; and Shionogi & Co., Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

