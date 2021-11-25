Critical Comparison: TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) and The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) and The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and The Liberty Braves Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TALKTALK TELECO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A The Liberty Braves Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

The Liberty Braves Group has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.62%. Given The Liberty Braves Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Liberty Braves Group is more favorable than TALKTALK TELECO/ADR.

Risk and Volatility

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Liberty Braves Group has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and The Liberty Braves Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TALKTALK TELECO/ADR $1.99 billion 0.78 $194.52 million $0.34 20.00 The Liberty Braves Group $178.00 million 6.89 -$31.96 million ($0.78) -38.36

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than The Liberty Braves Group. The Liberty Braves Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TALKTALK TELECO/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and The Liberty Braves Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TALKTALK TELECO/ADR N/A N/A N/A The Liberty Braves Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.2% of The Liberty Braves Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Liberty Braves Group beats TALKTALK TELECO/ADR on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TALKTALK TELECO/ADR

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. The Sirius M features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services. The Pandora provides music, comedy, and podcast streaming discovery platform. The Formula 1 segment focuses on the global motorsports business that holds exclusive commercial rights with respect to the World Championship, an annual, motor race-based competition. The Corporate and Other segment relates to the Braves Holdings operations. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

