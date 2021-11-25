Critical Comparison: Acerus Pharmaceuticals (ASPCF) and Its Competitors

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS: ASPCF) is one of 897 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Acerus Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acerus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Acerus Pharmaceuticals Competitors 5244 19190 41412 797 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 77.03%. Given Acerus Pharmaceuticals’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Acerus Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acerus Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have a beta of 1.08, indicating that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Acerus Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acerus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -239.98% Acerus Pharmaceuticals Competitors -4,226.29% -130.30% -28.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acerus Pharmaceuticals and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Acerus Pharmaceuticals $1.09 million -$24.42 million -1.16 Acerus Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.70 billion $121.98 million -1.90

Acerus Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Acerus Pharmaceuticals. Acerus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Acerus Pharmaceuticals rivals beat Acerus Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a pharmaceutical company. The firm is focused on the commercialization and development of prescription products that improve patient experience, with a focus in the field of men’s health. It focuses on therapeutics for urology, andrology, and endocrinology. Its products include Estrace and Natesto. The company was founded by Bruce D. Brydon, Rolf K. Reininghaus and Mark L. Thompson on September 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

