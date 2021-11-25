Critical Analysis: Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) & Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) and Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vishay Intertechnology and Snap One’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vishay Intertechnology $2.50 billion 1.27 $122.92 million $2.06 10.67 Snap One $814.11 million 1.99 -$24.88 million N/A N/A

Vishay Intertechnology has higher revenue and earnings than Snap One.

Profitability

This table compares Vishay Intertechnology and Snap One’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vishay Intertechnology 9.76% 17.68% 8.79% Snap One N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vishay Intertechnology and Snap One, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vishay Intertechnology 1 2 1 0 2.00 Snap One 0 1 10 0 2.91

Vishay Intertechnology presently has a consensus price target of $23.45, suggesting a potential upside of 6.63%. Snap One has a consensus price target of $23.70, suggesting a potential upside of 11.01%. Given Snap One’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Snap One is more favorable than Vishay Intertechnology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.4% of Vishay Intertechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Vishay Intertechnology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vishay Intertechnology beats Snap One on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power. The Diodes segment produces semiconductors which route, regulate, and block radio frequency, analog, and power signals, protect systems from surges or electrostatic discharge damage, and provide electromagnetic interference filtering. The Optoelectronic Components segment includes components that emit light, detect light, or do both. The Resistors and Inductors segment deals with components that impede electric current. The Capacitors segment provides components which store energy and discharge it when needed. The company was founded by Felix Zandman in 1962 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

