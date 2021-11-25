Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.20.

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.37. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $28.78.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,900 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $110,838.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,210 shares of company stock worth $1,830,004. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.