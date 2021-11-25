Credit Suisse AG Sells 4,525 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Shyft Group in the first quarter worth $383,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 141.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 51,030 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHYF shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of SHYF opened at $51.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $54.50.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.60 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 6.33%. The Shyft Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $770,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,974,000. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

