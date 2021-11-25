Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,001 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of IMAX worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IMAX by 35.8% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 102,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 27,078 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 14.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 65,621 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 20.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the second quarter worth about $116,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IMAX alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barrington Research increased their price target on IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on IMAX in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.95. IMAX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.58.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 13.96% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. IMAX’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

IMAX Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.