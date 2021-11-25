Credit Suisse AG Purchases New Shares in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the second quarter valued at $224,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSTH opened at $20.18 on Thursday. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $34.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

