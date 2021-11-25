Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Natus Medical worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Natus Medical by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,231,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Natus Medical by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,955,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,782,000 after purchasing an additional 76,373 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Natus Medical by 12.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,248,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,428,000 after purchasing an additional 252,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,548,000 after buying an additional 29,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,302,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,827,000 after buying an additional 101,411 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ NTUS opened at $25.17 on Thursday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $29.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.46. The stock has a market cap of $859.61 million, a PE ratio of 52.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 9.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Natus Medical Profile

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

