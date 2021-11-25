CREDIT (CREDIT) Market Cap Tops $11,219.74

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 25th. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $11,219.74 and approximately $22,085.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CREDIT has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CREDIT alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CREDIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CREDIT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.