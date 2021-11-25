CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.12. CRA International reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. CRA International had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRAI. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other CRA International news, Director Robert W. Holthausen sold 7,258 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $761,581.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 3,913 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $385,547.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,330 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in CRA International by 353.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CRA International by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CRA International by 439.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CRA International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in CRA International by 43.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.83. 24,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,358. The firm has a market cap of $763.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55. CRA International has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.16%.

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

