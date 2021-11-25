Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.25. 1,109,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,216. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Covetrus has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $40.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.51 and a beta of 2.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVET. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,911,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,622,000 after buying an additional 982,426 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,626,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,909,000 after purchasing an additional 738,040 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,026,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,897,000 after purchasing an additional 737,910 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,880,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,117,000 after purchasing an additional 666,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,096,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

