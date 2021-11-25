Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 51.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,077 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,627,000 after acquiring an additional 23,435 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 34.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,459,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,190,000 after acquiring an additional 44,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVLG shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

NASDAQ CVLG traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.26. 100,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,960. The company has a market cap of $455.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.56. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average of $24.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $274.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.60 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Covenant Logistics Group Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

