Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) vs. FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR) Head-To-Head Survey

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) and FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Coursera and FingerMotion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coursera -32.38% -46.62% -18.09% FingerMotion -24.01% -247.73% -59.98%

46.0% of Coursera shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of FingerMotion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Coursera and FingerMotion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coursera 0 1 16 0 2.94 FingerMotion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coursera presently has a consensus target price of $50.44, indicating a potential upside of 69.14%. Given Coursera’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Coursera is more favorable than FingerMotion.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coursera and FingerMotion’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coursera $293.51 million 14.28 -$66.82 million N/A N/A FingerMotion $16.68 million 15.08 -$4.38 million ($0.14) -42.28

FingerMotion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coursera.

Summary

Coursera beats FingerMotion on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc. operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education. Coursera, Inc. was formerly known as Dkandu, Inc. and changed its name to Coursera, Inc. in April 2012. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Mountain View, California.

FingerMotion Company Profile

FingerMotion, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile payment and recharge services in the China market. It principally earns revenue by providing these services to customers of China Unicom and China Mobile. The company was founded by Michael Thomas Brigante and Charles Thomas McMillen on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

