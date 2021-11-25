Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.70

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.70 and last traded at $25.78, with a volume of 47477 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.51.

CPNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Coupang alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 57,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $1,691,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,923 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $3,207,940.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Coupang during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Coupang by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Coupang by 47.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Coupang during the second quarter worth $42,000. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang Company Profile (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.