Country Club Trust Company n.a. Reduces Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.29.

ADP opened at $234.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $98.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.87 and its 200 day moving average is $207.30. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.31 and a 12-month high of $241.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

