Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $349.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $327.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.23. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.97 and a 1 year high of $357.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 25.70%.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total value of $504,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 47,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total transaction of $16,434,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,088,964 shares of company stock worth $714,739,430. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.