Country Club Trust Company n.a. Acquires Shares of 2,613 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,613 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $293,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $43,000. MBL Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.7% during the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 38.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $326.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.84. The company has a market capitalization of $814.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,222,940 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

