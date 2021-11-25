Coreto (COR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $52,789.00

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 25th. One Coreto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0209 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Coreto has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. Coreto has a market capitalization of $4.78 million and approximately $52,789.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coreto Coin Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Buying and Selling Coreto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coreto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coreto using one of the exchanges listed above.

