Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

CNM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Core & Main stock opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.03. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $31.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.98.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

